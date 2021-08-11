Gufic Bio Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 250.76 crore, up 363.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.76 crore in June 2021 up 363.13% from Rs. 54.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.21 crore in June 2021 up 932.9% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2021 up 11920.51% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2020.

Gufic Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2020.

Gufic Bio shares closed at 185.00 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.24% returns over the last 6 months and 94.53% over the last 12 months.