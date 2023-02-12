Gufic Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.47 crore, up 3.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.47 crore in December 2022 up 3.14% from Rs. 172.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.34 crore in December 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 21.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.15 crore in December 2022 down 0.26% from Rs. 34.24 crore in December 2021.