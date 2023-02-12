English
    Gufic Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.47 crore, up 3.14% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gufic Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 177.47 crore in December 2022 up 3.14% from Rs. 172.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.34 crore in December 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 21.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.15 crore in December 2022 down 0.26% from Rs. 34.24 crore in December 2021.

    Gufic Biosciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations177.47174.84172.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations177.47174.84172.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.24100.4575.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.096.3211.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.99-21.391.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.2520.1320.71
    Depreciation4.744.564.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.4936.7130.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6528.0528.23
    Other Income0.760.821.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4128.8729.76
    Interest2.161.611.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2527.2628.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2527.2628.73
    Tax6.917.057.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.3420.2121.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.3420.2121.03
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.102.092.17
    Diluted EPS2.102.092.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.102.092.17
    Diluted EPS2.102.092.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited