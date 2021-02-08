Gufic Bio Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 144.41 crore, up 47.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.41 crore in December 2020 up 47.74% from Rs. 97.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2020 up 87.76% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2020 up 67.29% from Rs. 14.98 crore in December 2019.

Gufic Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2019.

Gufic Bio shares closed at 118.05 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 60.94% over the last 12 months.