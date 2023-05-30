GTV Engineering Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore, up 74.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore in March 2023 up 74.65% from Rs. 15.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 up 1177.49% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 up 382.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

GTV Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 10.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2022.

GTV Engineering shares closed at 324.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 133.11% over the last 12 months.