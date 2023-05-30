English
    GTV Engineering Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore, up 74.65% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTV Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore in March 2023 up 74.65% from Rs. 15.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 up 1177.49% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 up 382.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

    GTV Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 10.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2022.

    GTV Engineering shares closed at 324.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.28% returns over the last 6 months and 133.11% over the last 12 months.

    GTV Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.7620.4015.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.7620.4015.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.4422.3316.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.07-3.99-2.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.490.50
    Depreciation0.080.250.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.660.951.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.120.38-0.25
    Other Income0.850.000.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.970.380.64
    Interest0.090.070.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.880.310.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.880.310.60
    Tax0.57--0.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.310.310.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.310.310.26
    Equity Share Capital3.123.123.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.611.000.83
    Diluted EPS10.611.000.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.611.000.83
    Diluted EPS10.611.000.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 30, 2023