GTV Engineering Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.68 crore, down 16.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.68 crore in March 2020 down 16.24% from Rs. 22.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 26.13% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 up 2.8% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2019.

GTV Engineering EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2019.

GTV Engineering shares closed at 20.50 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)