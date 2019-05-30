GTV Engineering Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore, up 55.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore in March 2019 up 55.49% from Rs. 14.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 up 26.18% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2019 up 10.31% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2018.

GTV Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2018.

GTV Engineering shares closed at 28.70 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)