GTV Engineering Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.34 crore, up 105.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.34 crore in June 2022 up 105.76% from Rs. 12.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 33.75% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

GTV Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

GTV Engineering shares closed at 207.85 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 200.58% returns over the last 6 months and 493.01% over the last 12 months.