GTV Engineering Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore, down 43.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore in June 2020 down 43.73% from Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 49.02% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019.

GTV Engineering EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2019.

GTV Engineering shares closed at 17.85 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -33.77% returns over the last 6 months