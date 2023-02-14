GTV Engineering Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.40 crore, down 24.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.40 crore in December 2022 down 24.97% from Rs. 27.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 1.56% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.