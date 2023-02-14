GTV Engineering Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.40 crore, down 24.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.40 crore in December 2022 down 24.97% from Rs. 27.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 11.37% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 1.56% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

GTV Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2021.

GTV Engineering shares closed at 229.80 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.56% returns over the last 6 months and 265.92% over the last 12 months.