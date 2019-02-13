GTV Engineering Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.14 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.14 crore in December 2018 down 0.49% from Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 116.8% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018 up 65.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.

GTV Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2017.

GTV Engineering shares closed at 22.35 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)