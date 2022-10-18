 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GTPL Hathway Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.43 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:

Net Sales at Rs 415.43 crore in September 2022 up 10.88% from Rs. 374.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.56 crore in September 2022 down 19.79% from Rs. 33.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.71 crore in September 2022 down 2.66% from Rs. 79.83 crore in September 2021.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in September 2021.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 154.25 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.46% returns over the last 6 months and -45.37% over the last 12 months.

GTPL Hathway
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 415.43 397.02 374.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 415.43 397.02 374.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.56 16.03 14.95
Depreciation 41.07 37.29 34.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 326.56 316.66 287.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.24 27.04 38.23
Other Income 6.39 10.93 7.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.64 37.97 45.35
Interest 1.55 1.87 2.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.08 36.10 43.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.08 36.10 43.13
Tax 8.53 8.71 10.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.56 27.39 33.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.56 27.39 33.11
Equity Share Capital 112.46 112.46 112.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 2.44 2.94
Diluted EPS 2.36 2.44 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 2.44 2.94
Diluted EPS 2.36 2.44 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GTPL Hathway #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:22 am
