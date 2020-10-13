172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|gtpl-hathway-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-403-18-crore-down-13-95-y-o-y-5956681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GTPL Hathway Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 403.18 crore, down 13.95% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:

Net Sales at Rs 403.18 crore in September 2020 down 13.95% from Rs. 468.56 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.68 crore in September 2020 up 37.48% from Rs. 25.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.30 crore in September 2020 down 4.04% from Rs. 88.89 crore in September 2019.

GTPL Hathway EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.24 in September 2019.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 137.35 on October 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 165.92% returns over the last 6 months and 59.99% over the last 12 months.

GTPL Hathway
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations403.18345.81468.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations403.18345.81468.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.9216.5416.96
Depreciation33.6834.4132.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses311.47250.50365.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.1144.3653.50
Other Income5.513.082.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.6247.4456.24
Interest4.216.247.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.4141.2048.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax47.4141.2048.92
Tax12.7210.6623.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.6830.5525.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.6830.5525.23
Equity Share Capital112.46112.46112.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.082.722.24
Diluted EPS3.082.722.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.082.722.24
Diluted EPS3.082.722.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #GTPL Hathway #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results

