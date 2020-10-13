GTPL Hathway Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 403.18 crore, down 13.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.18 crore in September 2020 down 13.95% from Rs. 468.56 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.68 crore in September 2020 up 37.48% from Rs. 25.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.30 crore in September 2020 down 4.04% from Rs. 88.89 crore in September 2019.

GTPL Hathway EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.24 in September 2019.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 137.35 on October 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 165.92% returns over the last 6 months and 59.99% over the last 12 months.