GTPL Hathway Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 468.56 crore, up 131.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 468.56 crore in September 2019 up 131.97% from Rs. 201.99 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.23 crore in September 2019 up 161.47% from Rs. 9.65 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.89 crore in September 2019 up 55.78% from Rs. 57.06 crore in September 2018.

GTPL Hathway EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.86 in September 2018.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 72.35 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.85% returns over the last 6 months and -29.72% over the last 12 months.