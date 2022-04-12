GTPL Hathway Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.00 crore, down 29.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.00 crore in March 2022 down 29.3% from Rs. 548.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.25 crore in March 2022 down 6.63% from Rs. 40.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.29 crore in March 2022 down 16.68% from Rs. 101.16 crore in March 2021.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2021.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 208.25 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.69% returns over the last 6 months and 71.54% over the last 12 months.