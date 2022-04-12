 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GTPL Hathway Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 388.00 crore, down 29.3% Y-o-Y

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:

Net Sales at Rs 388.00 crore in March 2022 down 29.3% from Rs. 548.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.25 crore in March 2022 down 6.63% from Rs. 40.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.29 crore in March 2022 down 16.68% from Rs. 101.16 crore in March 2021.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2021.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 208.25 on April 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.69% returns over the last 6 months and 71.54% over the last 12 months.

GTPL Hathway
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 388.00 377.02 548.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 388.00 377.02 548.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.44 14.92 14.75
Depreciation 36.01 34.31 38.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 297.76 287.77 465.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.79 40.01 29.89
Other Income 9.49 11.06 32.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.28 51.07 62.50
Interest 1.53 4.13 3.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.75 46.94 59.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.75 46.94 59.17
Tax 8.50 11.58 18.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.25 35.36 40.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.25 35.36 40.96
Equity Share Capital 112.46 112.46 112.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.40 3.14 3.64
Diluted EPS 3.40 3.14 3.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.40 3.14 3.64
Diluted EPS 3.40 3.14 3.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

