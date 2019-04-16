GTPL Hathway Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 217.93 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:
Net Sales at Rs 217.93 crore in March 2019 up 12.3% from Rs. 194.07 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2019 down 309.34% from Rs. 8.72 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.64 crore in March 2019 up 43.47% from Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2018.
GTPL Hathway shares closed at 69.90 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -56.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|GTPL Hathway
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|217.93
|203.33
|194.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|217.93
|203.33
|194.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.10
|14.15
|12.50
|Depreciation
|37.42
|29.39
|30.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|136.68
|140.08
|130.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.73
|19.71
|20.99
|Other Income
|12.49
|4.65
|4.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.22
|24.36
|25.47
|Interest
|8.38
|3.53
|11.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|33.84
|20.82
|14.01
|Exceptional Items
|-55.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.16
|20.82
|14.01
|Tax
|-2.91
|7.32
|5.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.25
|13.51
|8.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.25
|13.51
|8.72
|Equity Share Capital
|112.46
|112.46
|112.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|1.20
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|1.20
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|1.20
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|1.20
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited