GTPL Hathway Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 217.93 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.93 crore in March 2019 up 12.3% from Rs. 194.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2019 down 309.34% from Rs. 8.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.64 crore in March 2019 up 43.47% from Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2018.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 69.90 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -56.31% over the last 12 months.