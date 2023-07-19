GTPL Hathway Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 506.49 crore, up 27.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 506.49 crore in June 2023 up 27.57% from Rs. 397.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in June 2023 down 16.56% from Rs. 27.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.72 crore in June 2023 down 7.36% from Rs. 75.26 crore in June 2022.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2022.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 141.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.78% returns over the last 6 months and -3.95% over the last 12 months.