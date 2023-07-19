English
    GTPL Hathway Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 506.49 crore, up 27.57% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:

    Net Sales at Rs 506.49 crore in June 2023 up 27.57% from Rs. 397.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.85 crore in June 2023 down 16.56% from Rs. 27.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.72 crore in June 2023 down 7.36% from Rs. 75.26 crore in June 2022.

    GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2022.

    GTPL Hathway shares closed at 141.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.78% returns over the last 6 months and -3.95% over the last 12 months.

    GTPL Hathway
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations506.49446.65397.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations506.49446.65397.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.2418.4816.03
    Depreciation35.1040.1437.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses423.85374.95316.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.3013.0827.04
    Other Income5.326.7410.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.6219.8237.97
    Interest3.502.641.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.1217.1836.10
    Exceptional Items---24.15--
    P/L Before Tax31.12-6.9736.10
    Tax8.27-3.808.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.85-3.1727.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.85-3.1727.39
    Equity Share Capital112.46112.46112.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.03-0.282.44
    Diluted EPS2.03-0.282.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.03-0.282.44
    Diluted EPS2.03-0.282.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

