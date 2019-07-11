GTPL Hathway Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 312.05 crore, up 59.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.05 crore in June 2019 up 59.59% from Rs. 195.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.18 crore in June 2019 up 163.47% from Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.77 crore in June 2019 up 39.7% from Rs. 57.10 crore in June 2018.

GTPL Hathway EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2018.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 53.55 on July 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.10% returns over the last 6 months and -43.69% over the last 12 months.