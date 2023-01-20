 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GTPL Hathway Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 435.71 crore, up 15.57% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:

Net Sales at Rs 435.71 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 377.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.95 crore in December 2022 down 40.76% from Rs. 35.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.23 crore in December 2022 down 16.57% from Rs. 85.38 crore in December 2021.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in December 2021.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 124.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -52.25% over the last 12 months.

GTPL Hathway
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 435.71 415.43 377.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 435.71 415.43 377.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.56 17.56 14.92
Depreciation 40.41 41.07 34.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 359.89 326.56 287.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.84 30.24 40.01
Other Income 13.98 6.39 11.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.82 36.64 51.07
Interest 2.12 1.55 4.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.70 35.08 46.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.70 35.08 46.94
Tax 7.75 8.53 11.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.95 26.56 35.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.95 26.56 35.36
Equity Share Capital 112.46 112.46 112.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 2.36 3.14
Diluted EPS 1.86 2.36 3.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 2.36 3.14
Diluted EPS 1.86 2.36 3.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm