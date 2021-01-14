GTPL Hathway Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 447.16 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 447.16 crore in December 2020 down 18.53% from Rs. 548.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.70 crore in December 2020 down 14.6% from Rs. 34.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.70 crore in December 2020 down 12.09% from Rs. 95.21 crore in December 2019.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.09 in December 2019.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 156.55 on January 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 118.65% returns over the last 6 months and 98.92% over the last 12 months.