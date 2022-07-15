 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GTPL Hathway Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.90 crore, up 4.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:

Net Sales at Rs 630.90 crore in June 2022 up 4.84% from Rs. 601.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.26 crore in June 2022 down 8.86% from Rs. 47.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.37 crore in June 2022 down 1.92% from Rs. 138.02 crore in June 2021.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.22 in June 2021.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 154.40 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.22% returns over the last 6 months and -24.39% over the last 12 months.

GTPL Hathway
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 630.90 617.28 601.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 630.90 617.28 601.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.74 32.55 27.95
Depreciation 69.10 65.36 61.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 477.32 455.27 444.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.75 64.10 67.78
Other Income 14.52 10.54 8.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.27 74.64 76.65
Interest 2.39 4.18 1.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.88 70.46 75.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.88 70.46 75.03
Tax 15.68 13.94 21.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.20 56.52 53.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.20 56.52 53.06
Minority Interest -4.96 -2.11 -5.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.07 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.26 54.47 47.46
Equity Share Capital 112.46 112.46 112.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 4.84 4.22
Diluted EPS 3.85 4.84 4.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 4.84 4.22
Diluted EPS 3.85 4.84 4.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:00 am
