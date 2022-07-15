GTPL Hathway Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.90 crore, up 4.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 630.90 crore in June 2022 up 4.84% from Rs. 601.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.26 crore in June 2022 down 8.86% from Rs. 47.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.37 crore in June 2022 down 1.92% from Rs. 138.02 crore in June 2021.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.22 in June 2021.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 154.40 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.22% returns over the last 6 months and -24.39% over the last 12 months.