    GTPL Hathway Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.63 crore, up 14.44% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GTPL Hathway are:

    Net Sales at Rs 685.63 crore in December 2022 up 14.44% from Rs. 599.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.57 crore in December 2022 down 31.25% from Rs. 54.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.44 crore in December 2022 down 10.77% from Rs. 147.30 crore in December 2021.

    GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in December 2021.

    GTPL Hathway shares closed at 124.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -52.25% over the last 12 months.

    GTPL Hathway
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations685.63654.98599.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations685.63654.98599.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.9236.0030.54
    Depreciation75.8274.3463.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses535.60487.65435.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2956.9869.85
    Other Income19.336.9813.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.6263.9683.68
    Interest2.462.275.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.1561.6978.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.1561.6978.36
    Tax14.1115.1519.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.0446.5458.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.0446.5458.83
    Minority Interest-2.26-2.61-3.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.790.94-0.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.5744.8654.65
    Equity Share Capital112.46112.46112.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.343.994.86
    Diluted EPS3.343.994.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.344.144.86
    Diluted EPS3.343.994.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm