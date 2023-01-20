GTPL Hathway Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.63 crore, up 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 685.63 crore in December 2022 up 14.44% from Rs. 599.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.57 crore in December 2022 down 31.25% from Rs. 54.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.44 crore in December 2022 down 10.77% from Rs. 147.30 crore in December 2021.

GTPL Hathway EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in December 2021.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 124.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -52.25% over the last 12 months.