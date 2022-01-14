GTPL Hathway Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 599.13 crore, down 7.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 599.13 crore in December 2021 down 7.42% from Rs. 647.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.65 crore in December 2021 up 20.83% from Rs. 45.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.30 crore in December 2021 down 1.45% from Rs. 149.47 crore in December 2020.

GTPL Hathway EPS has increased to Rs. 4.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.02 in December 2020.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 280.15 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.19% returns over the last 6 months and 99.25% over the last 12 months.