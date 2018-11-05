GTN Textiles Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.94 crore, up 0.29% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.94 crore in September 2018 up 0.29% from Rs. 34.84 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2018 down 34.95% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2018 down 63.13% from Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2017.
GTN Textiles shares closed at 10.80 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.50% returns over the last 6 months and -60.94% over the last 12 months.
|GTN Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.94
|32.98
|34.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.94
|32.98
|34.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.14
|23.37
|20.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.23
|-5.36
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.90
|5.51
|6.01
|Depreciation
|0.82
|0.83
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.10
|7.57
|7.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|1.06
|0.76
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|1.16
|0.85
|Interest
|2.58
|2.72
|2.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.74
|-1.56
|-1.87
|Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|--
|-0.19
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.78
|-1.56
|-2.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.78
|-1.56
|-2.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.78
|-1.56
|-2.06
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|-1.34
|-1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|-1.34
|-1.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|-1.34
|-1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|-1.34
|-1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited