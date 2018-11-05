GTN Textiles Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.94 crore, up 0.29% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 34.94 crore in September 2018 up 0.29% from Rs. 34.84 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2018 down 34.95% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2018 down 63.13% from Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2017.

GTN Textiles shares closed at 10.80 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.50% returns over the last 6 months and -60.94% over the last 12 months.