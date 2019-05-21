GTN Textiles Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.52 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.52 crore in March 2019 down 2.19% from Rs. 38.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019 down 145.13% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019 down 77.01% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2018.

GTN Textiles shares closed at 9.80 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.98% returns over the last 6 months and -26.32% over the last 12 months.