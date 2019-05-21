GTN Textiles Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.52 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.52 crore in March 2019 down 2.19% from Rs. 38.36 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019 down 145.13% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019 down 77.01% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2018.
GTN Textiles shares closed at 9.80 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.98% returns over the last 6 months and -26.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|GTN Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.52
|36.82
|38.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.52
|36.82
|38.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.76
|23.12
|20.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.16
|1.09
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.94
|5.76
|5.74
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.84
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.78
|6.17
|8.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-0.16
|3.17
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.08
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.08
|3.34
|Interest
|1.79
|2.40
|2.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.62
|-2.48
|0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.62
|-2.48
|0.66
|Tax
|-1.11
|--
|-0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|-2.48
|1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|-2.48
|1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-2.13
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-2.13
|0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-2.13
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-2.13
|0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited