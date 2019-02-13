GTN Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore in December 2018 down 0.62% from Rs. 37.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2018 down 287.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 down 77.91% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.

GTN Textiles shares closed at 8.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.03% returns over the last 6 months and -59.91% over the last 12 months.