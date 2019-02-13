GTN Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore in December 2018 down 0.62% from Rs. 37.05 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2018 down 287.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 down 77.91% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.
GTN Textiles shares closed at 8.70 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.03% returns over the last 6 months and -59.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|GTN Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.82
|34.94
|37.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.82
|34.94
|37.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.12
|21.14
|20.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.09
|1.23
|0.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.76
|4.90
|5.69
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.82
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.17
|7.10
|6.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.25
|2.38
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.16
|2.49
|Interest
|2.40
|2.58
|2.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-2.74
|-0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.04
|-0.28
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.48
|-2.78
|-0.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.48
|-2.78
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.48
|-2.78
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|-2.39
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|-2.39
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|-2.39
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|-2.39
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited