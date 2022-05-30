GTN Textiles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.37 crore, down 1.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.37 crore in March 2022 down 1.62% from Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022 up 84.74% from Rs. 19.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 51.19% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

GTN Textiles shares closed at 19.50 on January 11, 2022 (NSE)