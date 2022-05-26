 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GTN Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.19 crore, up 26.66% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.19 crore in March 2022 up 26.66% from Rs. 101.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.68 crore in March 2022 up 819.11% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022 up 117.78% from Rs. 14.06 crore in March 2021.

GTN Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2021.

GTN Industries shares closed at 11.95 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

GTN Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.19 142.27 101.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.19 142.27 101.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.99 72.97 50.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 10.19 9.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.72 3.39 0.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.84 8.84 8.51
Depreciation 0.88 0.91 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.06 22.25 17.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.10 23.72 11.74
Other Income 0.64 0.24 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.74 23.96 11.91
Interest 1.76 1.78 8.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.98 22.18 3.22
Exceptional Items -- -1.00 --
P/L Before Tax 27.98 21.18 3.22
Tax 7.30 7.59 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.68 13.59 2.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.68 13.59 2.25
Equity Share Capital 17.55 17.55 17.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.53 7.75 1.28
Diluted EPS 11.53 7.75 1.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.53 7.75 1.28
Diluted EPS 11.53 7.75 1.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:00 pm
