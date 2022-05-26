GTN Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.19 crore, up 26.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.19 crore in March 2022 up 26.66% from Rs. 101.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.68 crore in March 2022 up 819.11% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in March 2022 up 117.78% from Rs. 14.06 crore in March 2021.

GTN Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2021.

GTN Industries shares closed at 11.95 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)