GTN Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore, down 16.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore in March 2020 down 16.75% from Rs. 91.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2020 down 750.94% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2020 down 34.54% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2019.

GTN Industries shares closed at 10.90 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 74.40% returns over the last 6 months and 37.11% over the last 12 months.