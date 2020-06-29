GTN Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore, down 16.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.38 crore in March 2020 down 16.75% from Rs. 91.75 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2020 down 750.94% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2020 down 34.54% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2019.
GTN Industries shares closed at 10.90 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 74.40% returns over the last 6 months and 37.11% over the last 12 months.
|GTN Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.38
|91.35
|91.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.38
|91.35
|91.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.95
|53.15
|60.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.42
|7.76
|1.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.59
|0.75
|0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.84
|8.03
|8.76
|Depreciation
|2.23
|2.29
|2.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.80
|16.65
|15.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.73
|2.72
|2.50
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.21
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.03
|2.93
|2.93
|Interest
|5.64
|6.36
|5.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.61
|-3.43
|-2.73
|Exceptional Items
|0.91
|2.68
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.70
|-0.75
|-2.73
|Tax
|-0.25
|-0.56
|-3.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.45
|-0.19
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.45
|-0.19
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|17.55
|17.55
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-0.11
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.11
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-0.11
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.11
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:11 am