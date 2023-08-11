English
    GTN Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore, down 70.66% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore in June 2023 down 70.66% from Rs. 169.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 113.8% from Rs. 16.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 down 103.07% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2022.

    GTN Industries shares closed at 11.95 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

    GTN Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.6043.81169.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.6043.81169.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.4030.9271.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.330.0329.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.452.6519.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.962.985.30
    Depreciation0.910.820.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.797.9416.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.24-1.5325.42
    Other Income0.490.900.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.75-0.6326.37
    Interest1.191.593.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.94-2.2223.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.94-2.2223.21
    Tax-0.63-0.906.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.31-1.3216.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.31-1.3216.74
    Equity Share Capital17.5517.5517.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.32-0.759.54
    Diluted EPS-1.32-0.759.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.32-0.759.54
    Diluted EPS-1.32-0.759.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

