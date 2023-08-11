GTN Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore, down 70.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore in June 2023 down 70.66% from Rs. 169.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 113.8% from Rs. 16.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 down 103.07% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2022.

GTN Industries shares closed at 11.95 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)