 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GTN Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.05 crore, up 76.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.05 crore in June 2022 up 76.54% from Rs. 95.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.74 crore in June 2022 up 1355.65% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2022 up 209.86% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2021.

GTN Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2021.

GTN Industries shares closed at 11.95 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

GTN Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.05 128.19 95.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.05 128.19 95.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.49 75.99 51.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.93 0.04 2.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.15 -7.72 8.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.30 8.84 8.08
Depreciation 0.96 0.88 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.80 21.06 16.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.42 29.10 6.15
Other Income 0.95 0.64 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.37 29.74 6.67
Interest 3.16 1.76 4.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.21 27.98 2.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.21 27.98 2.04
Tax 6.47 7.30 0.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.74 20.68 1.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.74 20.68 1.15
Equity Share Capital 17.55 17.55 17.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.54 11.53 0.65
Diluted EPS 9.54 11.53 0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.54 11.53 0.65
Diluted EPS 9.54 11.53 0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GTN Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.