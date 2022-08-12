GTN Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.05 crore, up 76.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.05 crore in June 2022 up 76.54% from Rs. 95.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.74 crore in June 2022 up 1355.65% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2022 up 209.86% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2021.

GTN Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2021.

GTN Industries shares closed at 11.95 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)