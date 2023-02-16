 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GTN Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.54 crore, down 70.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.54 crore in December 2022 down 70.1% from Rs. 142.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 116.34% from Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 101.77% from Rs. 24.87 crore in December 2021.

GTN Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.54 58.49 142.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.54 58.49 142.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.78 35.38 72.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 6.30 10.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.69 -2.59 3.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.63 3.68 8.84
Depreciation 0.90 0.89 0.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.54 9.87 22.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.62 4.96 23.72
Other Income 0.28 0.10 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 5.06 23.96
Interest 1.26 1.57 1.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.60 3.49 22.18
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.00
P/L Before Tax -2.60 3.49 21.18
Tax -0.38 1.13 7.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.22 2.36 13.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.22 2.36 13.59
Equity Share Capital 17.55 17.55 17.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.27 1.34 7.75
Diluted EPS -1.27 1.34 7.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.27 1.34 7.75
Diluted EPS -1.27 1.34 7.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
