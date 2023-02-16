GTN Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.54 crore, down 70.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.54 crore in December 2022 down 70.1% from Rs. 142.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 116.34% from Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 101.77% from Rs. 24.87 crore in December 2021.
GTN Industries shares closed at 11.95 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)
|
|GTN Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.54
|58.49
|142.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.54
|58.49
|142.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.78
|35.38
|72.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|6.30
|10.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.69
|-2.59
|3.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.63
|3.68
|8.84
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.89
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.54
|9.87
|22.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.62
|4.96
|23.72
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.10
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|5.06
|23.96
|Interest
|1.26
|1.57
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.60
|3.49
|22.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.60
|3.49
|21.18
|Tax
|-0.38
|1.13
|7.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.22
|2.36
|13.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.22
|2.36
|13.59
|Equity Share Capital
|17.55
|17.55
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|1.34
|7.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|1.34
|7.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|1.34
|7.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|1.34
|7.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited