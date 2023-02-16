GTN Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.54 crore, down 70.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.54 crore in December 2022 down 70.1% from Rs. 142.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 116.34% from Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 101.77% from Rs. 24.87 crore in December 2021.