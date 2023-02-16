English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GTN Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.54 crore, down 70.1% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.54 crore in December 2022 down 70.1% from Rs. 142.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 116.34% from Rs. 13.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 101.77% from Rs. 24.87 crore in December 2021.

    GTN Industries shares closed at 11.95 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)

    GTN Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.5458.49142.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.5458.49142.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.7835.3872.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods--6.3010.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.69-2.593.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.633.688.84
    Depreciation0.900.890.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.549.8722.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.624.9623.72
    Other Income0.280.100.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.345.0623.96
    Interest1.261.571.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.603.4922.18
    Exceptional Items-----1.00
    P/L Before Tax-2.603.4921.18
    Tax-0.381.137.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.222.3613.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.222.3613.59
    Equity Share Capital17.5517.5517.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.271.347.75
    Diluted EPS-1.271.347.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.271.347.75
    Diluted EPS-1.271.347.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GTN Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am