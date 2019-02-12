GTN Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.32 crore, up 14.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.32 crore in December 2018 up 14.65% from Rs. 83.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2018 down 88.28% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2018 down 26.56% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2017.

GTN Industries shares closed at 8.40 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.50% returns over the last 6 months and -62.16% over the last 12 months.