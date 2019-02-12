GTN Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.32 crore, up 14.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.32 crore in December 2018 up 14.65% from Rs. 83.14 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2018 down 88.28% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2018 down 26.56% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2017.
GTN Industries shares closed at 8.40 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.50% returns over the last 6 months and -62.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|GTN Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.32
|88.35
|83.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.32
|88.35
|83.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.97
|64.47
|51.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.38
|0.08
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.57
|-4.66
|1.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.65
|8.44
|7.69
|Depreciation
|2.41
|2.41
|2.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.54
|16.90
|16.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.94
|0.71
|2.94
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.36
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.40
|1.07
|4.25
|Interest
|6.49
|5.45
|6.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.09
|-4.38
|-1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.09
|-4.38
|-1.86
|Tax
|-1.36
|0.68
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.73
|-5.06
|-1.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.73
|-5.06
|-1.45
|Equity Share Capital
|17.55
|17.55
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-2.89
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-2.89
|-0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-2.89
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-2.89
|-0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
