GTL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore, down 82.45% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore in September 2018 down 82.45% from Rs. 309.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.23 crore in September 2018 up 88.3% from Rs. 497.68 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 52.92 crore in September 2018 down 37.53% from Rs. 38.48 crore in September 2017.

GTL shares closed at 5.95 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.80% returns over the last 6 months and -62.81% over the last 12 months.