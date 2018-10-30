GTL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore, down 82.45% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore in September 2018 down 82.45% from Rs. 309.18 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.23 crore in September 2018 up 88.3% from Rs. 497.68 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 52.92 crore in September 2018 down 37.53% from Rs. 38.48 crore in September 2017.
GTL shares closed at 5.95 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.80% returns over the last 6 months and -62.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|GTL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.26
|73.82
|309.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.26
|73.82
|309.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.09
|38.96
|249.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.55
|17.43
|37.41
|Depreciation
|1.22
|1.23
|5.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.54
|72.28
|63.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.14
|-56.07
|-46.04
|Other Income
|2.00
|0.94
|2.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.14
|-55.13
|-43.78
|Interest
|4.09
|4.07
|3.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-58.23
|-59.19
|-47.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-450.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-58.23
|-59.19
|-497.68
|Tax
|--
|0.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.23
|-59.24
|-497.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.23
|-59.24
|-497.68
|Equity Share Capital
|157.30
|157.30
|157.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.70
|-3.77
|-31.64
|Diluted EPS
|-3.70
|-3.77
|-31.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.70
|-3.77
|-31.64
|Diluted EPS
|-3.70
|-3.77
|-31.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited