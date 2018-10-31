GTL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore, down 82.45% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 54.26 crore in September 2018 down 82.45% from Rs. 309.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.23 crore in September 2018 up 88.3% from Rs. 497.68 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 52.92 crore in September 2018 down 37.53% from Rs. 38.48 crore in September 2017.

GTL shares closed at 7.00 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.35% returns over the last 6 months and -56.25% over the last 12 months.