GTL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore, down 76.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore in December 2018 down 76.54% from Rs. 239.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.79 crore in December 2018 down 419.1% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.34 crore in December 2018 down 247.93% from Rs. 17.13 crore in December 2017.

GTL shares closed at 5.70 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and -59.57% over the last 12 months.