GTL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore, down 76.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore in December 2018 down 76.54% from Rs. 239.22 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.79 crore in December 2018 down 419.1% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.34 crore in December 2018 down 247.93% from Rs. 17.13 crore in December 2017.
GTL shares closed at 5.70 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.38% returns over the last 6 months and -59.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|GTL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.12
|54.26
|239.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.12
|54.26
|239.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.65
|28.09
|185.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.27
|19.55
|32.08
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.22
|3.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.41
|61.54
|23.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.42
|-56.14
|-6.27
|Other Income
|32.88
|2.00
|19.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.55
|-54.14
|13.70
|Interest
|4.24
|4.09
|4.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.79
|-58.23
|9.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.79
|-58.23
|9.65
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.79
|-58.23
|9.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.79
|-58.23
|9.65
|Equity Share Capital
|157.30
|157.30
|157.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-3.70
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-3.70
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-3.70
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-3.70
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited