GTL Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.83 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 359.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 371.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 463.61 crore in December 2022 down 135.28% from Rs. 197.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.04 crore in December 2022 down 223.21% from Rs. 114.47 crore in December 2021.
GTL Infra shares closed at 0.95 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.48% returns over the last 6 months and -53.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|GTL Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|359.83
|359.92
|371.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|359.83
|359.92
|371.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.05
|14.02
|14.72
|Depreciation
|127.18
|128.62
|124.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|491.13
|344.42
|244.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-272.53
|-127.14
|-12.48
|Other Income
|4.31
|4.85
|2.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-268.22
|-122.29
|-10.14
|Interest
|195.39
|195.53
|186.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-463.61
|-317.82
|-197.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-463.61
|-317.82
|-197.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-463.61
|-317.82
|-197.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-463.61
|-317.82
|-197.05
|Equity Share Capital
|12,669.34
|12,623.33
|12,621.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.25
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.25
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.25
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.25
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited