 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GTL Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.83 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 359.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 371.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 463.61 crore in December 2022 down 135.28% from Rs. 197.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.04 crore in December 2022 down 223.21% from Rs. 114.47 crore in December 2021.

GTL Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 359.83 359.92 371.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 359.83 359.92 371.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.05 14.02 14.72
Depreciation 127.18 128.62 124.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 491.13 344.42 244.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -272.53 -127.14 -12.48
Other Income 4.31 4.85 2.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -268.22 -122.29 -10.14
Interest 195.39 195.53 186.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -463.61 -317.82 -197.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -463.61 -317.82 -197.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -463.61 -317.82 -197.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -463.61 -317.82 -197.05
Equity Share Capital 12,669.34 12,623.33 12,621.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.25 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.25 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.25 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.25 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited