GTL Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.83 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 371.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 463.61 crore in December 2022 down 135.28% from Rs. 197.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.04 crore in December 2022 down 223.21% from Rs. 114.47 crore in December 2021.