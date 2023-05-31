GSS Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore, down 10.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore in March 2023 down 10.29% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2023 up 183.2% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 up 187.57% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

GSS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2022.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 185.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.