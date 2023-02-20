GSS Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore, down 35.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.05 crore in December 2022 down 35.06% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 47.38% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 30.92% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.