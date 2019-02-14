GSS Infotech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.10 crore, up 64.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.10 crore in December 2018 up 64.42% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2018 up 2007.1% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2018 up 1235.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

GSS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2017.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 108.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.47% returns over the last 6 months and 196.85% over the last 12 months.