GSS Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore, up 2.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore in March 2022 up 2.27% from Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.30 crore in March 2022 up 2961.07% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 down 335.53% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

GSS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 14.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 214.40 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 122.98% returns over the last 6 months and 221.92% over the last 12 months.