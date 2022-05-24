 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GSS Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore, up 2.27% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GSS Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.65 crore in March 2022 up 2.27% from Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.30 crore in March 2022 up 2961.07% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 down 335.53% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

GSS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 14.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 214.40 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 122.98% returns over the last 6 months and 221.92% over the last 12 months.

GSS Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.65 27.54 28.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.65 27.54 28.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.58 19.44 23.05
Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.53 4.67 6.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.50 3.38 -1.29
Other Income 0.16 0.20 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.35 3.58 -0.81
Interest 0.14 0.18 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.49 3.39 -0.91
Exceptional Items 27.79 -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.30 3.39 -0.91
Tax 0.00 0.09 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.30 3.30 -0.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.30 3.30 -0.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.30 3.30 -0.85
Equity Share Capital 16.94 16.94 16.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.35 1.95 -0.50
Diluted EPS 12.31 1.95 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.35 1.95 -0.50
Diluted EPS 12.31 1.95 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 24, 2022
