GSS Infotech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.01 crore, down 14.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.01 crore in March 2021 down 14.71% from Rs. 32.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021 down 158.21% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021 down 139.18% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2020.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 66.15 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.33% returns over the last 6 months and 165.13% over the last 12 months.