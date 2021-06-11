GSS Infotech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.01 crore, down 14.71% Y-o-Y
June 11, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GSS Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.01 crore in March 2021 down 14.71% from Rs. 32.84 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021 down 158.21% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021 down 139.18% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2020.
GSS Infotech shares closed at 66.15 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.33% returns over the last 6 months and 165.13% over the last 12 months.
|GSS Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.01
|27.81
|32.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.01
|27.81
|32.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.05
|22.42
|27.13
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.03
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.19
|5.36
|3.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|0.00
|1.84
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.21
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|0.21
|1.87
|Interest
|0.10
|0.22
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.01
|1.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|-0.01
|1.68
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.08
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.85
|0.07
|1.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.85
|0.07
|1.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.85
|0.07
|1.46
|Equity Share Capital
|16.94
|16.94
|16.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.04
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.04
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.04
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.04
|0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited