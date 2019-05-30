GSS Infotech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore, up 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore in March 2019 up 6.08% from Rs. 35.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2019 down 74.06% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2019 down 44% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2018.

GSS Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.45 in March 2018.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 133.00 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.89% returns over the last 6 months and 28.32% over the last 12 months.