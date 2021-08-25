GSS Infotech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.48 crore, up 0.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.48 crore in June 2021 up 0.88% from Rs. 29.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021 up 238.5% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021 up 384.75% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

GSS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2020.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 64.45 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.37% returns over the last 6 months and 132.25% over the last 12 months.