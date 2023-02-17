GSS Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.72 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.72 crore in December 2022 down 6.61% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 up 32.78% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 up 41.05% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.

GSS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2021.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 219.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 100.46% over the last 12 months.