    GSS Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.72 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GSS Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.72 crore in December 2022 down 6.61% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 up 32.78% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2022 up 41.05% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.

    GSS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2021.

    GSS Infotech shares closed at 219.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and 100.46% over the last 12 months.

    GSS Infotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.7231.4127.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.7231.4127.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1820.8619.44
    Depreciation0.070.010.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.454.184.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.026.363.38
    Other Income0.030.250.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.056.613.58
    Interest0.300.210.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.756.403.39
    Exceptional Items0.050.02--
    P/L Before Tax4.796.423.39
    Tax0.410.410.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.386.013.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.386.013.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.386.013.30
    Equity Share Capital16.9416.9416.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.593.551.95
    Diluted EPS2.223.041.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.593.551.95
    Diluted EPS2.223.041.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am