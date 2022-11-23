 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GSL Securities Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 43.21% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GSL Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 43.21% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 196.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

GSL Securities shares closed at 5.26 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.26% returns over the last 6 months and -35.22% over the last 12 months.

GSL Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.06 0.12
Other Operating Income 0.01 -- 0.00
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.06 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.04 0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.04 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.04 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.04 0.01
Tax 0.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.04 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.04 0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 2.55
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.11 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.11 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.11 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.11 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am