GSL Securities Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 43.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 43.21% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 196.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

GSL Securities shares closed at 5.26 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.26% returns over the last 6 months and -35.22% over the last 12 months.